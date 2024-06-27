MJF Challenges Daniel Garcia To Bout At AEW All In

MJF wants to face off with Daniel Garcia at AEW All In 2024. Wednesday night’s show saw the former World Champion issue a challenge for Garcia to face him at the August PPV.

MJF and Garcia had a back and forth promo, during which Garcia talked about challenging MJF for the World Title last year and said that MJF lit a fire under him then. MJF countered that Garcia got the title shot because he earned it and said he is the grind, then issued the challenge for All In.

Garcia did not get a chance to respond before Will Ospreay came to the ring and challenged Garcia to a match at next week’s AEW Dynamite. That match is officially set.