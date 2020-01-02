MJF Lays Out Stipulations For Match With Cody at AEW Revolution

– MJF has laid out the conditions in which he will accept a match with Cody at AEW Revolution. On tonight’s episode, MJF appeared and laid out his stipulations for accepting Cody’s challenge for the PPV.

MJF said that he would accept the match only for Revolution, and that Gody cannot touch MJF at all before the match. Cody also has to beat Wardlow in a Steel Cage match, and then must get down on fours and allow himself to be whipped ten times by MJF.

As of now, Cody has not yet responded to the conditions fot the match. AEW Revolution takes place on February 29 in Chicago, Illinois.