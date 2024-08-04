– AEW American Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) continued to taunt his upcoming AEW Dynamite opponent, Kyle Fletcher, who beat Brian Cage on last night’s AEW Collision. This led to a fan on social media attempting to troll MJF by mentioning Vince McMahon. MJF then responded, mentioning the sexual misconduct allegations that McMahon is currently facing.

Initially, the AEW American Champion MJF wrote, “You can thank me later 🦘 Also cut your hair. You look like MGK and Ellen Degeneres’s dumpster baby.” An X user later responded, “Vinny Mac would never allow his top guy to say something like this.” MJF later replied, “You’re right. He’d ask me to fuck his secretary in front of him while he shits on her head. Get lost Bot.” You can view that exchange below.

As previously reported, former WWE employee Janel grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, alleging claims of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. The lawsuit is currently on pause pending the completion of a non-public investigation by the United States Justice Department.

MJF will face Kyle Fletcher in a singles match later this Wednesday, August 7 on AEW Dynamite. The event will be held at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.

After that, MJF faces Will Ospreay in a title rematch at AEW All In: London on Sunday, August 25. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

You can thank me later 🦘 Also cut your hair. You look like MGK and Ellen Degeneres’s dumpster baby. pic.twitter.com/AsYGeV8UOO — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 4, 2024