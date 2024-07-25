wrestling / News
MJF Replaces International Championship, Will Face Will Ospreay At All In
MJF has traded out the AEW International Title with the American Title and will defend it against Will Ospreay At All In. Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite saw MJF kick off the show and run down Ospreay for not hitting the Tiger Driver on him on last week’s AEW Dynamite. He bragged about his win over Ospreay and talked about Ospray’s grandmother passing away, making jokes about that.
He then took shots at the AEW International Championship being the “workhorse title” and threw it in the garbage, introducing the new American Championship.
Ospreay then showed up and chased MJF away before saying he would get a rematch at All In.
