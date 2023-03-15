MJF Roots for Jeff Jarrett to Win AEW International Title Tonight

– Tonight might be the re-Bar Mitzvah of AEW World Champion MJF, but he’s actually rooting for WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to win in his upcoming title match against Orange Cassidy tonight on AEW Dynamite. Jarrett will challenge Cassidy for the newly renamed AEW International Title on tonight’s show.

MJF tweeted, ‘All I want for my birthday is Double J bringing home the gold. #AEWDynamite” You can check out his tweet below.

AEW makes the promotion’s Winnipeg debut tonight at the Canada Life Centre. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.