wrestling / News
MJF Roots for Jeff Jarrett to Win AEW International Title Tonight
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
– Tonight might be the re-Bar Mitzvah of AEW World Champion MJF, but he’s actually rooting for WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to win in his upcoming title match against Orange Cassidy tonight on AEW Dynamite. Jarrett will challenge Cassidy for the newly renamed AEW International Title on tonight’s show.
MJF tweeted, ‘All I want for my birthday is Double J bringing home the gold. #AEWDynamite” You can check out his tweet below.
AEW makes the promotion’s Winnipeg debut tonight at the Canada Life Centre. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.
All I want for my birthday is Double J bringing home the gold. #AEWDynamite
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- NXT Women’s Title May Be Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined At Stand & Deliver
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Kurt Angle Recalls First Meeting Steve Austin, Needing To Get Neck Fusion Surgery
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week