MLW Announces Full Blood & Thunder 2025 Lineup

– Major League Wrestling announced the updated lineup for next month’s MLW Blood & Thunder 2025. The event takes place on Saturday, August 9. It airs on 10:00 pm EST on beIN SPORTS and will stream for free on MLW’s YouTube channel. The event will feature the Opera Cup Tournament and Matt Riddle defending his World Heavyweight Title against Donovan Dijak. Here’s the current lineup:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle (c) vs. Donovan Dijak

* Opera Cup Opening Round Match: Mistico vs. Ikuro Kwon

* Opera Cup Opening Round Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Bobby Fish

* Opera Cup Opening Round Match: Bishop Dyer vs. Anthony Greene

* LIGHTNING MATCH: Neon vs. Paul London

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Ava Everett

MLW Blood & Thunder 2025 will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York.