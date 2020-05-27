wrestling / News
MLW News: CONTRA’s Occupation of MLW HQ Continues in New Video, COO Gets Engaged, New T-Shirts
– MLW has released a new video with the latest chapter in the CONTRA Unit storyline, with the stable addressing their takeover of MLW HQ. You can see the video below, described as follows:
Following their shocking May 9th strike and occupation of MLW, the global leaders in violence have transmitted a new message.
– PWInsider reports that MLW COO Jared Saint Laurent recently got engaged.
– MLW has released new T-Shirts for The Von Erichs and Alicia Atout, as you can see below:
#TheVonErich family is one of strong principles, and they're gunning for #TeamFilthy!
Represent @RossVonErich, @MarshallVonEric & @KevinVonErich with their latest tee up at https://t.co/WI9aMQ4q6r!#TheVonErichs: https://t.co/xCYUfMI5Bn (available in 3 colors) pic.twitter.com/XRgjsD0oD7
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 26, 2020
THE INTERVIEW QUEEN has gotten the scoops backstage and NOW she has her own tee available at https://t.co/p8xVEkwIyu! Show @AliciaAtout some love and rep the Interview Queen!https://t.co/tH5g6w8NFR pic.twitter.com/Mg8dLbBsfn
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 26, 2020
