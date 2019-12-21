MLW News: Dave Sahadi and Others Gone From MLW, Kevin Von Erich Not Scheduled for January Dallas Show, Lineup for Tonight’s Fusion

– As previously reported, Dave Sahadi recently made his return to Impact Wrestling, while also still doing production work for Major League Wrestling (MLW). PWInsider reports that Sahadi finished up for the promotion this month working as a TV Director after he signed his deal to return to Impact on a full-time basis.

Sahadi reportedly worked his last MLW TV taping under the impression he would be allowed to continue working for both promotions. However, that no longer appears to be the case, and he’s now said to have departed from MLW. Additionally, the report notes that there is “some unhappiness and resentment” with MLW over the news, and the company blames Impact for “pulling” Sahadi from his directing role.

Someone else who is gone from the promotion is Ricky Martinez is also gone from the promotion. While Martinez said on social media that he had asked for and was granted for his release from the promotion, PWInsider indicates that Martinez was actually let go and not the other way around. Previously, Martinez was part of Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado.

Additionally, Barrington Hughes also announced his release from MLW.

– Also, PWInsider reports that Kevin Von Erich is not scheduled for the MLW event in Dallas, Texas on January 11, 2020. However, Von Erich is scheduled to appear on future episodes of MLW Fusion.

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s Fusion TV. The show airs on BeIN Sports.

* Opera Cup: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki

* Opera Cup: MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner – Prince of Darkness Match