wrestling / News
News On Upcoming MLW Summer Plans: Fusion, NOAH, And Alex Kane
April 26, 2023 | Posted by
A new Fightful Select report revealed a few items regarding production plans at MLW, which you can find below.
– MLW Underground Wrestling will air its season finale next week on Reelz, but sources indicate that a second season is under active negotiations currently. May 25 will see the premiere of MLW Fusion airing.
– The promotion will allegedly be prioritizing Alex Kane for significant focus over the summer months.
– Additionally, MLW is reported to be sending talent to Pro Wrestling NOAH in the near future.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Orders Full-Time Return To Office For Employees
- More Details On Changes Vince McMahon Made On Last Night’s Raw
- Backstage News On Decision To Bring Back WWE World Heavyweight Title, Whose Idea It Was
- More Backstage Details on CM Punk Turning Up at WWE Raw Last Night, Why WWE Thinks Punk Was There