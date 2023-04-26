News On Upcoming MLW Summer Plans: Fusion, NOAH, And Alex Kane

A new Fightful Select report revealed a few items regarding production plans at MLW, which you can find below.

– MLW Underground Wrestling will air its season finale next week on Reelz, but sources indicate that a second season is under active negotiations currently. May 25 will see the premiere of MLW Fusion airing.

– The promotion will allegedly be prioritizing Alex Kane for significant focus over the summer months.

– Additionally, MLW is reported to be sending talent to Pro Wrestling NOAH in the near future.