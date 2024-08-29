wrestling / News
MLW Hires Former WWE NXT Creative Team Member
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that MLW has hired former WWE NXT creative team member Nick Bonnano, who left WWE earlier this year. Bonnano is currently in New York City for today’s Summer of the Beasts event. He will be a producer for the company. It’s unknown if he will also handle creative duties.
