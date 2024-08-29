wrestling / News

MLW Hires Former WWE NXT Creative Team Member

August 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling, MLW Slaughterhouse, MLW Burning Crush Image Credit: MLW

PWInsider reports that MLW has hired former WWE NXT creative team member Nick Bonnano, who left WWE earlier this year. Bonnano is currently in New York City for today’s Summer of the Beasts event. He will be a producer for the company. It’s unknown if he will also handle creative duties.

