MLW Hypes Return of Matt Cross In Open Draft

As we reported yesterday, Matt Cross is returning to MLW, which was announced during round seven of the Open Draft. The company is hyping his return in a new press release, noting that he has been signed by Azteca Underground.

Matt Cross returns to Major League Wrestling

Set to compete July 10 at the Battle Riot

The final round of the Open Draft proved to be noteworthy with Matt Cross being revealed as the newest member of the MLW roster.

Cross, signed by Azteca Underground, continues Cesar Duran’s string of power moves, dating back to Azteca acquiring IWA Puerto Rico earlier this year.

League officials have confirmed Cross will make his return to MLW next Saturday night in Philadelphia at the sold out Battle Riot III hosted by the 2300 Arena.

A decorated veteran of the squared circle, Matt Cross, a top free agent, has spent the last few years competing in over 28 countries and collecting several prestigious international belts along the way.

Growing up into punk rock, Matt Cross first caught fire for his insane exploits as a backyard wrestler, resulting in him being the poster boy for Backyard Wrestling: The Video Game. Over the next few years, Cross would breakout on the northeast wrestling circuit en route to starring in the reality series Tough Enough.

Originally making his MLW debut in 2004, Cross has caused havoc from Boyle Heights to Europe to the Middle East and all points in-between.

Now the stage is set for the powerhouse middleweight to return to MLW representing Azteca Underground.