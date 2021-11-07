MLW News: King Muertes & Josef Samuel Miss War Chamber Show, Injuries From Last Night

– A couple MLW roster members were not able to appear at last night’s War Chamber show in King Muertes and Josef Samuel. PWInsider reports that Muertes, who was set for the War Chamber match, was unable to make the show due to American Airlines cancelling several flights over the weekend. The site notes that MLW tried to work to get him to the show but was unable to get him there. He was replaced by Savio Vega.

Los Parks also had travel issues, but they were able to make it to Philadelphia for the taping. Josef Samuel was not at the event, though that was not said to be due to a travel issue.

– The site notes that there were some minor injuries at the event with nZo getting his nose busted open against Matt Cross and Delmi Exo suffering a cut to her arm during the Sea Stars’ match with the Top Dogs. Both were said to be okay after their matches.