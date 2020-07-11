MLW Looking To Hold Shows In Hawaii And Puerto Rico Next Year

Major League Wrestling has announced that they are looking into possibly holding events in both Puerto Rico and Hawaii next year. Here’s a press release:

While the league continues to work towards a resolution to regain key aspects of its operations from CONTRA Unit, MLW remains open for business.

While the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues, there is optimism that a vaccine is on the horizon and as such, the league is having meetings to push forward on expanding MLW into new territories.

MLW.com can confirm that league officials have been having discussions to bring an event to new shores in 2021.

The two locations in the mix for landing an MLW event in 2021 include: Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

With the World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich calling Hawaii home these days, there’s been “immense enthusiasm” from the entertainment sector in the 50th state.

As for Puerto Rico, it was revealed on this week’s Pulp FUSION via Savio Vega that MLW’s CEO met with Puerto Rican government officials about hosting a Caribbean Heavyweight Championship title fight.

“We are cautiously optimistic about this project,” said an anonymous league official.

MLW.com will continue to cover this story as it develops.