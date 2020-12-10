wrestling / News
MLW News: Fusion Potentially Expanding Runtime, Debut Teased for Pascal Mendoza, Lineup for Next Week
– PWInsider reports that there are talks within MLW on expanding the runtime for Fusion over 60 minutes.
There is talk of that episode having an expanded run-time beyond 60 minutes.
– During last night’s episode of Fusion, Salina de la Renta appeared and summoned Pascal Mendoza (aka Mil Muertes in Lucha Underground) while in some ruins. Mendoza did not yet appear, and MLW is still teasing his debut. You can view a clip of that segment below:
What is @salinadelarenta up to?#MLWFusion
📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports | Pluto TV
🔗 https://t.co/l7AEvK5QZb pic.twitter.com/bw5LFqB2AV
— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020
– Here is the current lineup for next week’s episode of Fusion:
* Opera Cup Tournament Semifinals: ACH vs. Tom Lawlor
* National Openweight champion Alex Hammerstone will be in action
