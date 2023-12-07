– According to Fightful Select, MLW plans to go on the road next year and tour in several new cities, along with some cities where MLW has held shows in the past.

– Also, Fightful reports that at tonight’s MLW One-Shot, American Idol alum Alyssa Wray will perform “America the Beautiful” in New York City.

– Lastly, the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) reportedly confirmed that the CONTRA/CONTRA Unit trademark is for MLW. Fightful notes that there are preliminary discussions to bring the stable back next year.