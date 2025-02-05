MLW To Be Part of This Year’s NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania

Major League Wrestling has been added to this year’s Fantasticamania, joining both NJPW and CMLL on the tour. Several matches have been announced for the show and include:

February 27:

* MLW World Tag Team Championships: Satoshi Kojima & OKUMURA (c) vs. Rugido & Magnus

* Ninja Mack & Hechicero vs. El Desperado & Barbaro Cavernario

* Volador Jr. vs. Templario

February 28:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship: Mistico (c) vs. Averno

* Barbaro Cavernario vs. Hechicero

* Mascara Dorada vs. Soberano Jr