MLW News: Officials Happy With War Chamber Show, Company To Have ‘Presence’ At WaleMania

– MLW officials are reportedly quite pleased with how Friday’s War Chamber show and taping went. PWInsider reports that officials in the company are “very happy” with the event, which took place on Tampa, Florida.

You can see the results from the PPV here and spoilers for the TV taping segment, which will air on April 20th in YouTube and BeIn, here.

– The site also reports that MLW will have a presence at WaleMania over WrestleMania weekend. WaleMania takes place on April 4th in Philadelphia.