MLW Tag Team Title Match Added to Summer of the Beasts

MLW today announced an MLW World Tag Team Championship match: CozyMAX (champions) vs. CONTRA Unit (Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon) at MLW Summer of the Beasts live for free on YouTube Thursday, August 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City

For the first time ever, STARDOM enters MLW. This historic moment will take place live in New York City on August 29, and it will be available to stream live for free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

The formidable champions, Satoshi Kojima and Okumura, collectively known as CozyMAX, have fearlessly accepted a challenge from the menacing CONTRA Unit, setting the stage for a huge title fight.

The bitter war between CozyMAX and CONTRA Unit erupted in March when CozyMAX was ambushed and savagely attacked by CONTRA. This terrorizing assault marked the beginning of a war that has only intensified over time.

At MLW Blood & Thunder, CONTRA Unit continued their reign of terror, attacking several members of the MLW roster. The chaos culminated in a brutal attack on Kojima, closing out the broadcast with a shocking final blow to the legend.

Kojima, waving the MLW flag as the league’s World Heavyweight Champion and one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, has vowed to stand against CONTRA Unit’s relentless onslaught. With deep ties to MLW’s inception in 2002, Kojima proudly defends the league that embraced him during his early days as an emerging top wrestler in the sport.

In response, CONTRA Unit will deploy their newest crusader, the feared Minoru Suzuki, alongside the unpredictable Korean mercenary Ikuro Kwon. This dangerous duo combines Suzuki’s lethal martial arts and intimidation with Kwon’s unpredictable striking and toxic mist, creating a formidable and deadly unit.

The question on everyone’s mind is: Will CONTRA Unit capture more gold, or will CozyMAX deliver a decisive blow to the international dealers of violence?

On the brink of an epic showdown that will determine the future of the MLW World Tag Team Championship, CozyMAX and CONTRA Unit clash in the Big Apple in a bout with gold hanging in the balance.

Lock in your tickets now at http://www.MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, August 29 in New York City.