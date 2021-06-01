wrestling / News
MLW News: Update on L.A. Park Following Heath Issues, Josef Samael Working Behind the Scenes, Officials High On Alex Kane
– A new report has an update on L.A. Park following his recent heath issues. PWInsider reports that the MLW star is back to 100% after battling COVID-19, as he revealed in a recent social media post. Park had originally been said by MLW to be dealing with pnemonia, but Park himself cleared up the error last week.
– Josef Samael has reportedly been taking on more duties backstage in MLW, working in the wrestling side of the office. He had been previously working as a senior agent in addition to his on-screen work.
– The site notes that the company is high on Alex Kane, whose signing was announced last week as part of the Open Draft. Dan Lambert is set to be packaged with him to act as a mouthpiece. The company will be revealing several other new signings as part of the Open Draft.
