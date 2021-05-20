MLW News: Update on LA Park’s Pnemonia Recovery, New Gimmick Coming For Leo Brian

– MLW has given an update on L.A. Park and his recovery from pneumonia. As reported last week, Park has been sidelined with the condition and was pulled from a three-way match for a Mexican independent show as a result.

MLW reported that they’ve spoken with Park’s sons, writing:

“In speaking with LA Park’s sons, Hijo de LA Park & LA Park Jr., MLW.com can confirm the legendary luchador and World Tag Team Champion is feeling better. The “Destroyer” is at home and in good spirits, having battled pneumonia over the past week. “The realest family” shared how appreciative their father is for the messages fans have sent to the family via social media.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Park for a quick and full recovery.

– PWInsider reports that Leo Brien is being repackaged with a new character. Brien signed a new deal with MLW a few months ago.