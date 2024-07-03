MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Set For Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced a women’s world featherweight title match for MLW Blood & Thunder on July 12. Janai Kai will defend against Gigi Rey. The event happens at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced an MLW World Featherweight Title Fight: Janai Kai (champion) vs. Gigi Rey at MLW Blood & Thunder’24, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, July 12.

Grab tickets at http://www.MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite starting at $15.

See a big Women’s World Featherweight title fight at Blood & Thunder, live from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL, on July 12. Fans worldwide can witness this match live and free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

As the MLW featherweight division continues to heat up, new contenders are emerging to challenge the dominant reign of Janai Kai. The current titleholder, known as CONTRA’s Kick Demon, has cemented her legacy by becoming the longest-reigning MLW World Featherweight Champion in history. Her unyielding tenacity and unmatched martial arts prowess have left a trail of defeated opponents, but the challenger, Gigi Rey, aims to end her terror reign.

Gigi Rey brings an impressive resume to this high-stakes match. She has enjoyed extensive tours of Japan, competing for renowned promotions such as SENDAI Girls and Marvelous, where she honed her skills against some of the best in the world. Additionally, Gigi has carved out a stellar reputation on the Texas and Edmonton wrestling circuits, making her a formidable opponent for the reigning champion.

The question on everyone’s mind: will Gigi Rey replicate the shocking debut of Janai Kai last October and dethrone the defending champion in her first appearance Janai’s surprise victory was a watershed moment in MLW history, and Gigi aims to create her own legacy by toppling the seemingly invincible champion.

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as Gigi Rey’s international experience and regional dominance collide with Janai Kai’s unparalleled reign.

Get your tickets now at https://mlwblood24.eventbrite.com and see it go down Friday, July 12 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Blood & Thunder live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

No Ropes Death Match

Matt Riddle vs. Sami Callihan

3 Stages of Destruction Match

Matt Justice (managed by Bill Alfonso) vs. Mads Krule Krugger

Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA

Opera Cup Round 1

KENTA vs. Bobby Fish

Who is Salina de la Renta’s Baby Daddy?

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Fight

Janai Kai (champion) vs. Gigi Rey

Opera Cup Round 1

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Crist

Opera Cup Round 1

Atlantis Jr. vs. Okumura

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

Opera Cup Round 1

Mistico vs. Magnus

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima in action!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. AJ Francis

Opera Cup Round 1

Alex Kane vs. Mr. Thomas

More Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets with

•Mistico (pre-order)

•Minoru Suzuki (pre-order)

•Matt Riddle (pre-order)

Tickets start at $15 at MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.