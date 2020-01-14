wrestling / News
Mojo Rawley Captures 24/7 Title After Brock Lesnar Attacks R-Truth (Pics, Video)
– Mojo Rawley is the new WWE 24/7 Champion after Brock Lesnar attacked R-Truth on Raw. Rawley took advantage of Lesnar’s attack on tonight’s episode after Truth came down to confront Lesnar and say he was entering the Rumble. When threatened, Truth then undeclared himself for the Rumble but was attacked by Lesnar, who teased winning the title but decided not to.
As Truth was being helped back up the ramp, Rawley came out and knocked Truth down for the pinfall and the title. You can see pics and video from the segments below.
Rawley is now a two-time 24/7 Champion, having previously held the title for a short time during the Fox New Years special before losing it back to R-Truth. Truth’s 30th title reigns ends at 13 days.
Ladies and gentlemen…
The #1️⃣ ENTRANT into this year's Men's #RoyalRumble Match @BrockLesnar…and his humble advocate @HeymanHustle are HERE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/KI0vXHDOhF
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
Going so soon??!!#RAW @HeymanHustle @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/g3AYKT0hDR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2020
Think the @WWEUniverse is getting a little under @HeymanHustle's skin tonight?#RAW @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/dXckwzFngc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2020
You wanna talk about TRUTH, @HeymanHustle?#247Champion @RonKillings might have something to say! #RAW pic.twitter.com/RJRL00ynfy
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
"The truth will set you free" – @HeymanHustle
"Thanks for calling me out here Paul." – @RonKillings
😂😂😂😂#RAW pic.twitter.com/3OsbwnvSxc
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 14, 2020
Yup…….@RonKillings really DID interrupt the #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar & @HeymanHustle on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/dRSLLTPn5a
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
It was at this moment that @RonKillings realized that he had messed up. #RAW pic.twitter.com/zjd1MJpsro
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 14, 2020
Wrong @HeymanHustle.
We absolutely love @RonKillings! #RAW pic.twitter.com/FqE63Pl0Yv
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 14, 2020
Did… @RonKillings just threaten to eliminate @HeymanHustle from the #RoyalRumble Match? #RAW pic.twitter.com/hFzmDJD9TB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2020
PIN HIM, BROCK!!!#RAW @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/SBI1EqQWUZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
Did THAT just happen?!@MojoRawleyWWE just capitalized on @BrockLesnar's attack to become the NEW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/psh2WP3aAK
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
2020 is the year of Mojo Rawley! #Raw pic.twitter.com/8L2yQLOCgx
— WWE Critic (@WWECritics) January 14, 2020
