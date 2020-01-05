wrestling / News
Mojo Rawley Pokes Fun at FOX For Confusing Him With Sami Zayn
January 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Mojo Rawley had a little fun at FOX’s expense for confusing him with Sami Zayn back in October. As you may recall, a FOX affiliate referred to Rawley as Zayn during a piece about Smackdown’s debut on the network, which Zayn referenced in a tweet saying that “[WWE on FOX] & I are off to a rocky start.”
Posting to Twitter on Saturday, Rawley shared a picture of a Mojo WWE action figure that was in a Sami Zayn package and said he gets why FOX was confused:
Hey @WWEonFOX:
I now understand why you guys were confused. Personally, I think @SamiZayn looks more like @MichaelRapaport to be honest. But Sami says the same about me. pic.twitter.com/UnGtxj1jFi
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 5, 2020
