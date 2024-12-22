wrestling / News
Momo Watanabe To Represent STARDOM In International Women’s Cup At Wrestle Dynasty
December 22, 2024 | Posted by
Momo Watanabe has earned her way into the International Women’s Cup match at Wrestle Dynasty. As STARDOM noted on Twitter, Watanabe defeated Syuri, Suzu Suzuki, and Tomoka Inaba at the company’s Sunday show to move onto the four-way match at the January 5th event.
Watanabe will represent STARDOM in the match against Willow Nightingale (AEW), Persephone (CMLL), and Athena (ROH).
#STARDOM in Hachioji on 12/22
It was about as hard-hitting of a Fatal Four Way that you'll find in the sport of pro wrestling.
At the end of it, Momo Watanabe emerged as our entrant into the International Women's Cup w/ #AEW, #CMLL, #ROH at WRESTLE DYNASTY in the Dome 1/5 pic.twitter.com/7VbhxxcXS2
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 22, 2024