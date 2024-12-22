wrestling / News

Momo Watanabe To Represent STARDOM In International Women’s Cup At Wrestle Dynasty

December 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM Momo Watanabe Image Credit; STARDOM

Momo Watanabe has earned her way into the International Women’s Cup match at Wrestle Dynasty. As STARDOM noted on Twitter, Watanabe defeated Syuri, Suzu Suzuki, and Tomoka Inaba at the company’s Sunday show to move onto the four-way match at the January 5th event.

Watanabe will represent STARDOM in the match against Willow Nightingale (AEW), Persephone (CMLL), and Athena (ROH).

