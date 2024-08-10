Montez Ford Says It’s Time To Remind People Who the Street Profits Are

In a post-show exclusive following last night’s WWE Smackdown, The Street Profits spoke about their win over A-Town Down Under and said it’s time to show people who they are.

B-Fab said: “What you saw was exactly what we needed, and that was a win to get the momentum so that we can get back on the road to gold, to get the titles back to the Street Profits, like they deserve. It’s been a long, long time since they’ve held that gold. But that time is coming to an end. Time to get back to the gold.”

Montez Ford added: “We manifested it, we went out there and did what we always do. Find a way. This period, Dawks, peaks and valleys, the highs and lows, seems like we lost ourselves a little bit. Got a little stagnant, stagnant to the point that people forgot who the Street Profits was. So step by step, the next couple of weeks, we’ll kindly remind you all exactly who we are. We’re no strangers to this field. You are.”

Angelo Dawkins said: “We ain’t no strangers to disrespect, either. Everybody think The Street Profits are down and out. You see what happened out there. A-Town Down Under, they thought we was down and out. Now they out the tournament. Now we going [to the] next round. Because we got a journey for championship gold. Like you said, man, so many peaks and valleys. Now, we just gotta break through and get to the mountaintop. That’s the only option. The Street Profits are up, and we want the smoke.”