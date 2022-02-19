wrestling / News
Moose & Mickie James Set To Appear at OVW Taping Next Week
Impact’s top champions in Moose and Mickie James are set to appear at next week’s OVW taping. OVW announced on Twitter on Friday that the Impact World Champion and Knockouts Champion will be at Thursday’s taping in Lousville, Kentucky at the Davis Arena, writing:
“BREAKING:
@IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion @TheMooseNation AND Knockouts World Champion @MickieJames WILL BE AT DAVIS ARENA LIVE NEXT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24!
Get your tickets NOW at http://ovwrestling.com before they are sold out!”
Impact is set to host Sacrifice in Louisville on March 5th and a post-PPV TV taping on March 6th.
— OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) February 19, 2022
