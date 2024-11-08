Moose Comments On X-Division Title Win, Vows To Make It TNA’s Most Prestigious Title

Moose is the new TNA X-Division champion, and he says he’ll make it the most prestigious championship in the company. As noted, Moose defeated Mike Bailey on Impact to win the title. While some speculated that he may cash in the title for “Option C” in order to get a TNA World Championship match, the System member says that is not the plan.

Moose wrote:

“OPTION C is one pretty much saying that the X Division Championship isn’t as important as the TNA World Championship. Well it’s time to change that f**king narrative. I’m going to make the X Division Title the most important and prestigious Title in @ThisIsTNA. TRUST THE F**KING SYSTEM

FACE OF THE FRANCHISE”