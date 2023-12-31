AEW News: More on Possible Devil Reveal At AEW Worlds End, Chris Jericho Appearing on the Card, MJF In Pain Backstage

– As previously reported, Tony Khan hinted that the identity of the Devil could be revealed tonight at AEW Worlds End. Fightful Select confirmed the reveal could happen tonight or very close to it.

As for the Devil’s Masked Men, there have been cases in which those who were not set to be revealed as the masked men have still played them. The majority of the time, the men wearing the masks have been those who were planned. However, Preston Vance played the role of the man with the lead pipe this past Wednesday. He’s not set to be one of the reveals.

– MJF is said to be in an “incredible” amount of pain this week, something he himself noted in his article for the Players Tribune. This isn’t a work, and he’s really hurting.

– While there is controversy and unconfirmed rumors surrounding Chris Jericho on social media, he is still set for tonight’s show. As we’ve noted, 411 will not report on any of the allegations without credible reports or direct accusations to back them up.