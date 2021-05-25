More Details On Buff Bagwell’s Recent Arrest, Bagwell Currently Facing Over 15 Charges In Georgia

As previously reported, former WCW and WWE star Buff Bagwell was arrested last weekend in Georgia on a host of vehicular charges. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on Bagwell’s arrest, including the specifics on what led to it.

According to Johnson, there are two active cases involving Bagwell, with the first being listed as August 16 of last year, which related to an incident where Bagwell crashed his car and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

In that case, Bagwell has been charged with Hit and Run; Duty of Driver to Stop at or Return to the Scene of Accident (three charges), Following Too Closely (two charges), Failure to Yield When Entering an Intersection, Speeding, Driving within a Gore or Median or Emergency Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway, Duty upon striking a fixed object, Driving under the Influence of Drugs, and Reckless Driving.

As for the second case, Bagwell was arrested last Saturday at 1:25 PM. According to the police records, Bagwell was driving his 2007 Saab and he struck another driver’s car from behind. Bagwell left the scene and continued driving, while the driver he struck followed him for two miles before Bagwell stopped his car.

Bagwell reportedly told police that the reason he was unable to stop was due to “battery issues” with his vehicle. The responding officers realized Bagwell had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the incident last August and was taken into custody on the following charges: Hit and Run; Duty of Driver to Stop at or Return to the Scene of Accident, Giving False Name, Address or Birthdate to a Law Enforcement Officer, Following Too Closely, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, and Open container violation.

Bagwell is scheduled to appear in court on July 22 and July 23 for the charges pertaining to both incidents.