wrestling / News

More Details On Brian Cage Signing A New Contract With AEW

April 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Swerve Strickland Brian Cage Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Brian Cage has signed a new long-term, multi-year deal with AEW. According to both the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Fightful Select, Cage signed a five-year deal with the company and AEW has the option for a sixth year. That would mean, at minimum, Cage will be in the company until 2028.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Cage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading