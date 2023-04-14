wrestling / News
More Details On Brian Cage Signing A New Contract With AEW
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Brian Cage has signed a new long-term, multi-year deal with AEW. According to both the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Fightful Select, Cage signed a five-year deal with the company and AEW has the option for a sixth year. That would mean, at minimum, Cage will be in the company until 2028.
