More Details On Cesaro’s Exit From WWE, No Word On Contact With AEW

As we reported yesterday, Cesaro has left the WWE after his contract with the company expired and they couldn’t agree to terms on a new deal. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that with other stars getting big offers like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, it’s possible (although unconfirmed) that he wasn’t offered the same amount of money.

It was noted that there is no word on if he may be in talks with AEW, but there were no backdoor offers from them while he was negotiating. That doesn’t mean AEW won’t offer now that he’s a free agent, just that they didn’t at the time.

Cesaro leaving was said to be “more of a WWE decision than a Cesaro decision”. He wasn’t looking to leave, but they made an offer he didn’t agree with.