wrestling / News
More Details On Latest COVID Outbreak At WWE Performance Center
As we reported yesterday, the WWE has been hit with another outbreak of COVID-19 at the Performance Center, to the point that tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc could be affected. According to new details from Fightful Select, the outbreak possibly happened at a training event this past Friday.
NXT regularly holds in-house live events to track how far along the NXT talent are. That kind of event was held on Friday and many of those in attendance were the ones asked to quarantine. Those who did not attend were “in the dark” about rumors of an outbreak and many were asked to come in to make noise for Halloween Havoc. It was noted that several training sessions have also been cancelled.
WWE does not test their talent daily but it is at least twice a week.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Possibly Leaving Amway Center Next Month, Talks to Possibly Extend Stay Until Mid-December
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick
- Reckoning Claims She Was Under ‘Possession’ During Last Night’s Raw
- Backstage Reaction To WWE Championship Change at Hell in a Cell