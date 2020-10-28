More Details On Latest COVID Outbreak At WWE Performance Center

As we reported yesterday, the WWE has been hit with another outbreak of COVID-19 at the Performance Center, to the point that tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc could be affected. According to new details from Fightful Select, the outbreak possibly happened at a training event this past Friday.

NXT regularly holds in-house live events to track how far along the NXT talent are. That kind of event was held on Friday and many of those in attendance were the ones asked to quarantine. Those who did not attend were “in the dark” about rumors of an outbreak and many were asked to come in to make noise for Halloween Havoc. It was noted that several training sessions have also been cancelled.

WWE does not test their talent daily but it is at least twice a week.