More Details On Mustafa Ali’s Status In WWE, How Much Communication There Has Been, More

As previously reported, Mustafa Ali asked for his release from WWE last month but the last word is that the company has no plans to grant it. According to Fightful Select, they also currently have no plans to use him on television, as there are currently “no working plans in creative” for Ali. It was noted that while this could change at any time, there hasn’t been much in the way of communication between both parties.

Ali has been absent from television ever since he had an argument with Vince McMahon over his creative direction. As for why they are keeping him, the term “value” was used. A source noted that Ali currently has “well over a year, at least” on his WWE deal, but it’s unknown exactly when that deal will end.

At least one talent pitched Ali to eliminate them in the Royal Rumble last Saturday, and were asked if Ali would even be interested. Ali himself seemed to answer that question on Twitter last week, noting that he did not want to be in the Rumble, he wanted out of WWE.