More Details On Plans For Dolph Ziggler’s Real Opponent At Summerslam (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

WWE announced a match between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz for Summerslam this year, but it was reported earlier this week that this was actually a red herring and the match won’t be happening. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan is for Dolph Ziggler to go one on one with Goldberg at the event. The idea is that by Ziggler superkicking Shawn Michaels, he’s actually disrespecting all of the legends. He’s mentioned Goldberg in passing in interviews, and it’s believed that Goldberg will take exception to this and come back to get revenge for the legends.

It’s believed that Paul Heyman is responsible for this, as Goldberg is one of the wrestlers that Heyman was in charge of, like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. Heyman is a believer in the “badass old man who comes back at random times”, like an old gunslinger, a role that The Undertaker has similarly been used in for the last decade. Goldberg has previously said he wants to ‘erase the feeling’ of his now-notorious match with the Undertaker at Super Showdown, and a match with Ziggler could do that.

A match between Ziggler and Goldberg has been kept quiet to the point that the internal lineup in WWE still lists Ziggler vs. The Miz, but the match was never the plan, and Goldberg always was.