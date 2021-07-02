More Details On Vince McMahon Visiting The Performance Center Yesterday

As we previously reported, Vince McMahon visited the WWE Performance Center yesterday along with Nick Khan, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis. The four were there to watch the training process and it was said that things went smoothly. Fightful Select has more details on the visit and what the overall reaction was.

Several people at the Performance Center were ‘extremely nervous’ about McMahon’s visit this week. After the recent cuts from the company, wrestlers were worried they’d be cut next if their ‘first impression’ was a bad one. However most of the talent didn’t even see McMahon that much and only “caught a short glimpse” of him while he was there. A couple wrestlers stated they were worried over nothing.

Not all NXT and Performance Center talent were required to be at the facility yesterday, so some talent didn’t even know what was happening. Some of those that were at the PC were ‘relieved’ when they realized they were just going to train as normal. One person who has been there in the past few years said that before Thursday, they’d never seen McMahon at the building outside of the WWE TV tapings there during the pandemic.