Notes On Vince McMahon & More Visiting WWE Performance Center

More details are available on Vince McMahon and other WWE executives visiting the Performance Center on Thursday. As previously reported, McMahon was scheduled to be at the facility today to meet with coaches and staff. PWInsider reports that McMahon was there along with Nick Khan, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis.

The site reports that the executives observed the training process there and that while there was a concern that the visit was to kick off more releases, nothing like that happened. The report notes that it was a very positive day overall, and one person there described it as a “breath of fresh air.”