More Matches Announced for NWA 76
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced more matchups for the upcoming NWA 76 pay-per-view event. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. TBA
* Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Haley J vs. Kayla Rossi vs. Tiffany Nieves vs. Mystii Marks vs. additional competitors to be announced.
* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: The King Bees (c) vs. The IT Girls (Ella Envy and Samantha Starr)
* NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Daisy Kill and Talos (c) w/ Vampiro vs. The Fixers vs. The Slimeballz vs. The Country Gentlemen (with Joe Cazana)
* No. 1 Contender Singles Match for NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Alex Misery vs. Jack Cartwheel
* Baron Von Storm & Jax Dane vs. Zyon & Magic Jake Dumas (with Austin Idol)
NWA 76 will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 31.
On August 31st at #NWA76, The National Wrestling Alliance welcomes @MystiiMarks to The Burke Invitational Gauntlet!
A former @dpcwrestling champion & student of the legendary @Phenom_Jazz could Marks win the Gauntlet and earn a shot at the NWA World Women’s Championship? pic.twitter.com/RYsbNXgEhT
— NWA (@nwa) August 3, 2024
Match Announcement for #NWA76! Some of the most interesting competitors in the NWA collide as Former Worlds Heavyweight Champions @TheJaxDane and @RealTimStorm do battle with @MagicJakeDumas and the mysterious Zyon, led by Austin Idol!
On August 31st, we celebrate 76 Years of… pic.twitter.com/7KxhYpQY7N
— NWA (@nwa) August 4, 2024
Just announced! On August 31st At #NWA76 in Philadelphia we’ll find a new #1 Contender for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship as @ApoloMisery takes on @jackcartwheel!
Read More: https://t.co/Z7WXIIPCCL pic.twitter.com/TTANWO0yzK
— NWA (@nwa) August 5, 2024
The World Women’s Tag Team Championship is on the line on August 31st in Philadelphia!
At #NWA76, King Bees @dannibeeokc & @charityking_ will defend against The IT Girls, @ellaenvypro & @Perfectknockout! pic.twitter.com/zkGyJpUUaj
— NWA (@nwa) August 4, 2024
