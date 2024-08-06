wrestling / News

More Matches Announced for NWA 76

August 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA 76 Alex Misery vs. Jack Cartwheel Image Credit: NWA

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced more matchups for the upcoming NWA 76 pay-per-view event. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. TBA
* Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Haley J vs. Kayla Rossi vs. Tiffany Nieves vs. Mystii Marks vs. additional competitors to be announced.
* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: The King Bees (c) vs. The IT Girls (Ella Envy and Samantha Starr)
* NWA United States Tag Team Championships Match: Daisy Kill and Talos (c) w/ Vampiro vs. The Fixers vs. The Slimeballz vs. The Country Gentlemen (with Joe Cazana)
* No. 1 Contender Singles Match for NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Alex Misery vs. Jack Cartwheel
* Baron Von Storm & Jax Dane vs. Zyon & Magic Jake Dumas (with Austin Idol)

NWA 76 will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 31.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA 76, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading