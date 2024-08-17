More Notes From AEW: All In Texas Press Conference

– As previously reported, AEW held a press conference earlier this week announcing the AEW: All In Texas show scheduled for July 2025. The event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington. AEW President Tony Khan and multiple AEW stars were on hand for the event. PWInsider has more details on the press conference.

According to the report, several AEW talents were said to be very impressed and described as “blown away” by the level of attention from this week’s press conference. With AEW cultivating its relationship with the city of Arlington, a significant number of press outlets were on hand for the media event, including multiple local English and Spanish television networks. One AEW source reportedly told PWInsider that this was the “easily” the best press conference that AEW has ever produced.

AEW: All In Texas will be held on Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.