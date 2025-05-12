wrestling / News

More Tributes To Sabu: Mick Foley, Jerry Lynn, MVP, More

May 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sabu AEW Image Credit: AEW

More tributes to the late Sabu have come in including Mick Foley, Jerry Lynn and MVP. As reported, Sabu passed away over the weekend at the age of 60. You can see posts from Foley, Lynn, MVP, Gabe Sapolsky, and Leva Bates:

“MISSING SABU

I just learned the sad news of Sabu’s passing, and it has me feeling really down this Mother’s Day. I will write a longer article in a few days, but I just wanted to say that Sabu was one of my favorite opponents – and that he was an innovator, a pioneer for our sport, and someone who gave so much more to the sport than it gave back to him.

Just two days ago, I was talking with friends about two of my favorite Sabu moments – the time we swept the blackjack table clean, so I could pile drive him on that table in the casino of the silver nugget, and the time he tried his very best to break a bottle over my head, with the bottle finally breaking on the sixth try.

#RIPSabu”

