More Tributes To Sabu: Mick Foley, Jerry Lynn, MVP, More

More tributes to the late Sabu have come in including Mick Foley, Jerry Lynn and MVP. As reported, Sabu passed away over the weekend at the age of 60. You can see posts from Foley, Lynn, MVP, Gabe Sapolsky, and Leva Bates:

“MISSING SABU I just learned the sad news of Sabu’s passing, and it has me feeling really down this Mother’s Day. I will write a longer article in a few days, but I just wanted to say that Sabu was one of my favorite opponents – and that he was an innovator, a pioneer for our sport, and someone who gave so much more to the sport than it gave back to him. Just two days ago, I was talking with friends about two of my favorite Sabu moments – the time we swept the blackjack table clean, so I could pile drive him on that table in the casino of the silver nugget, and the time he tried his very best to break a bottle over my head, with the bottle finally breaking on the sixth try. #RIPSabu”

The below video is the Big Bang moment in modern pro wrestling. I’ve talked about it countless times over the years. It was Oct. 1993 at NWA Eastern Championship Wrestling. Paul Heyman’s 1st weekend as booker. We had never seen anything like this before. NEVER. There were… — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) May 11, 2025

I'm sipping a beer and thinking about Sabu. Hack Myers (RIP) introduced us when I was just starting. Hack vouched for me. On that, Sabu gave me a pass & the chance to earn his trust. We became friends. He looked out for me & vouched for me in front of other vets. Continued

Sabu was always good to ME! When I was "Antonio Banks" on the indies, he always had time for me. Always put me over to the promoters whenever we were booked on shows together. He literally gave his body to the biz.

I'm glad I saw him in Vegas after his match in his dressing room. He was a mess. He stood and gave me a safe hug, not wanting to bleed on my suit. I asked him if he was OK. He said he was. We agreed to burn one later. I said, "I love you man." Sabu said "Love you too brother."

