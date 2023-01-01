More Tributes To Don West From Abyss, Gail Kim, Tommy Dreamer and More

Don West was beloved and there’s no better example than the tributes to the former TNA commentator that continue to pour in. West passed away yesterday at the age of 59. Notable TNA names like Abyss & Gail Kim, as well as other wrestling personalities, posted their thoughts online.

Abyss wrote: “Rest in Peace @DonWestDeals. Don was a major part of my career. Don always had a smile on his face, a good story to tell, a solid sports outcome to predict, and was always so happy and treated everyone who he came in contact with like a friend. Good bye Don. See you down the road.”

Kim added: “This is the epitome of what Don West was like all the time. His energy, positivity and love for wrestling was always shining when we worked together. What a voice, what a man….. you will always be missed Don. Today is a sad day #RIPDonWest”

Rest in Peace @DonWestDeals. Don was a major part of my career. Don always had a smile on his face, a good story to tell, a solid sports outcome to predict, and was always so happy and treated everyone who he came in contact with like a friend. Good bye Don. See you down the road — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) December 31, 2022

The world lost a great one today. Don West was a national treasure – and an incredible man. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/38BHvVGL8j — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) December 31, 2022

This is the epitome of what Don West was like all the time. His energy, positivity and love for wrestling was always shining when we worked together. What a voice, what a man….. you will always be missed Don. Today is a sad day 💔💔#RIPDonWest pic.twitter.com/qv05a1cnzb — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) December 30, 2022

Saddened by the loss of Don West. During his most hyped moments in TNA he’d yell “OH MY GOD!” Its my hope that in eternity he’ll be able to say that phrase w/a greater joy & excitement the likes of which he’s never known before. RIP DW, You’ll be missed my friend. 😢#RIPDonWest pic.twitter.com/fbUM2pj4Xm — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) December 30, 2022

God Speed Don West. Such a sweet man who never gave up. RIP 🙏🏼 — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) December 30, 2022

The 1st time I met Don West

I was in a room w/ @OfficialTAZ & @RealMikeTenay

Don burst in cutting profanity laced promo stops

Says HEY nice to meet you

There's a bunch of idiots here but you will have FN FUN & walked out

Mike goes WELCOME

Room erupts w/laughs

He was awesome pic.twitter.com/D8vs1H9Bh5 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 30, 2022

Godspeed, Don West. We only met a couple of times, but everyone I know that really knew you LOVED you. That says it all. Rest well, sir. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 31, 2022

R.I.P Don West

Had so many laughs together!

Miss him so much! pic.twitter.com/DbSJNgbksH — Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) December 30, 2022

When you’re passionate about something the emotion seems effortless. Don West’s love for this sport was nothing less than contagious. #RIPDonWest https://t.co/WYYbS24P5p — ⏳👑Caprice Coleman👑⏳ (@CapriceColeman) December 31, 2022

When I first joined TNA in 2009 it was my 1st contract on TV & I was unsure how I’d be received. Don West was beyond kind & respectful to me at all times & made me feel welcomed & that I belonged. He was pure class through & through. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/GdNPdFbwoB — ✖️ DEANER ✖️ (@CodyDeaner) December 31, 2022