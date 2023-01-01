wrestling / News

More Tributes To Don West From Abyss, Gail Kim, Tommy Dreamer and More

December 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Don West Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Don West was beloved and there’s no better example than the tributes to the former TNA commentator that continue to pour in. West passed away yesterday at the age of 59. Notable TNA names like Abyss & Gail Kim, as well as other wrestling personalities, posted their thoughts online.

Abyss wrote: “Rest in Peace @DonWestDeals. Don was a major part of my career. Don always had a smile on his face, a good story to tell, a solid sports outcome to predict, and was always so happy and treated everyone who he came in contact with like a friend. Good bye Don. See you down the road.

Kim added: “This is the epitome of what Don West was like all the time. His energy, positivity and love for wrestling was always shining when we worked together. What a voice, what a man….. you will always be missed Don. Today is a sad day #RIPDonWest

