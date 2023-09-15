More On WWE’s Previous Plans For The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

The Rock recently confirmed that there were plans for a match between him and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39, and a new report has a bit of backstage detail on the whole thing. As noted, the Great One confirmed during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday that there were discussions about a match between the two that “wasn’t going to be the end of something, but the beginning.” He noted that they got close to working it out but it didn’t come together, before noting that he was open to appearing at Wrestlemania 40.

Fightful Select reached out to higher ups and got the boilerplate-style line of “the door is always open,” before being told further that there as Rock had stated there were discussions and meetings about the match. There were also plans considered in the summer and fall of last year; internal documents had listed Reigns’ opponent as “TBA” for a while. In terms of the WWE roster, several members had a reaction that equated to “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

It was noted that tonight’s Smackdown is in Denver, near where Rock’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show took place, and that cast member from McAfee’s show stated to Fightful sources that both Rock and McAfee would at least be at tonight’s show. It is essential to note that this has not been confirmed beyond that one claim, and even if they are at the show it doesn’t mean they would be appearing on said show.