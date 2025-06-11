Mr. Iguana Thankful For Support He’s Received Since WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Mr. Iguana had his first WWE appearance at Worlds Collide and gained popularity among the fans following his match. In an interview with WWE en Espanol, Iguana commented on the support he’s received since that match.

He said: “Well, what can I say? A dream come true for the kid who wanted to be a luchador and became one, and from up here, there’s nothing beyond, this is the top. There’s a mantra I have, from a Japanese story and I always say that I am a wave, I’m a wave, I’m water. I’m water, I flow, I flow. I hope people are ready to learn more about Mr. Iguana. I think people in Mexico already know me, I think many of you already know me, and now for real, now you’re going to see who’s really calling the shots.”