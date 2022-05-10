MTV Challenge’s Mark Long Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He’s in A WWE Ring Soon

MTV Challenge’s Mark Long has made a couple appearances on WWE TV, and he recently hinted at the idea of doing something in the ring. Long appeared at WrestleMania 38 where he celebrated with The Miz, and then appeared at NXT Spring Breakin’ with Grayson Waller. Speaking with TV Insider, Long talked about his appearances and the idea of doing more with the company.

“The Miz and I had a huge moment at WrestleMania,” he said. “I got introduced to the NXT guys in Orlando. It was awesome. I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw me in the ring at some point in the next six months doing something. The fans are the same as reality TV fans. They love it. They were eating it up. Grayson [Waller], my buddy on NXT, is a heel now. So I was having everyone boo me and yelling at people in the crowd. The announcers gave me the proper introduction as the MTV Challenge legend.”

Long is returning to The Challenge All-Stars for a third season. The show premieres on May 11th on Paramount+.