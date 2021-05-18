MTV’s The Challenge Competitor Would Be Interested in WWE Appearance

Johnny Bananas is a longtime competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, and he says he’d be interested in following in The Miz’s footsteps to WWE. Bananas — real name Johnny Devenanzio — spoke with Screen Rant and was asked if he would ever be interested in following his fellow Challenge luminary The Miz into WWE.

“Oh, dude. I’ve actually said that in the past,” he said. “I’ve actually publicly called The Miz out multiple times to see if he’d bite, but if that was ever if that was ever offered to me, I’d do it in a heartbeat. It would be hilarious. I’ve become over the years, I think, a heel of reality television. And I think it would be a great space for me to make an impression. But speaking of The Miz, what he’s been able to do with the MTV Challenge and Real World platform, parlaying it into what he has as an actor, as a host, and as a WWE superstar? That guy is pretty much the blueprint of exactly the steps I’d like to follow and the trail I’d like to blaze for myself.”

Bananas has won several seasons of The Challenge and has competed in a total of 22 seasons of the reality competition series.