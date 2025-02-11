wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Set To Appear At AAA Show This Weekend

February 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali AAA Image Credit: AAA

Mustafa Ali is set to appear for AAA Lucha Libre this weekend. The promotion announced on Monday that the TNA star will compete at their February 15th show in Mexico City, as you can see below.

Ali is part of the TNA roster and announced upon his return that he had signed with the promotion.

