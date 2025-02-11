wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Set To Appear At AAA Show This Weekend
February 10, 2025 | Posted by
Mustafa Ali is set to appear for AAA Lucha Libre this weekend. The promotion announced on Monday that the TNA star will compete at their February 15th show in Mexico City, as you can see below.
Ali is part of the TNA roster and announced upon his return that he had signed with the promotion.
💥 ¡Ha sido REVELADO el misterio!@MustafaAli_X estará presente en la nueva gira este próximo sábado desde CDMX. 🤯
⌚ 8:00 PM.
🗓️ Fecha: 15 de febrero.
🎟️ Boletos en https://t.co/4IZpsigu6Y#AlianzasAAA 💫 pic.twitter.com/PJ0p5uj8ET
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 11, 2025
