wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali, Keith Lee, Paige and Others Support #SpeakingOut Movement

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-18-18

With the #SpeakingOut movement hitting Twitter and many women accusing male wrestlers of sexual assault and emotional abuse (among other things), several wrestlers have tweeted their support. These include Mustafa Ali, Paige, Keith Lee and others.

Ali wrote: “You don’t have to share your pain. But if you do, realize how incredibly brave you are. Sharing your pain may prevent someone from experiencing that same pain. My heart is with you. #SpeakingOut

Paige added: “I’m only just catching up properly with social media and wow. Seeing so many of you speaking out against these disgusting humans makes me so sad to see your experiences but proud of you for telling your story. Keep using your voice. We love you and have your back.

Lee wrote: “*sigh* Wrestling world….We absolutely MUST do better. Period..We have enough trash going on in the world right now.

You can see other, similar responses below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Keith Lee, Mustafa Ali, Paige, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading