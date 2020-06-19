Mustafa Ali, Keith Lee, Paige and Others Support #SpeakingOut Movement

With the #SpeakingOut movement hitting Twitter and many women accusing male wrestlers of sexual assault and emotional abuse (among other things), several wrestlers have tweeted their support. These include Mustafa Ali, Paige, Keith Lee and others.

Ali wrote: “You don’t have to share your pain. But if you do, realize how incredibly brave you are. Sharing your pain may prevent someone from experiencing that same pain. My heart is with you. #SpeakingOut”

Paige added: “I’m only just catching up properly with social media and wow. Seeing so many of you speaking out against these disgusting humans makes me so sad to see your experiences but proud of you for telling your story. Keep using your voice. We love you and have your back.”

Lee wrote: “*sigh* Wrestling world….We absolutely MUST do better. Period..We have enough trash going on in the world right now.”

You can see other, similar responses below.

Sorry I've not been very vocal today. This is a hard one. To everyone #SpeakingOut I'm proud of you and I love you ❤ — KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) June 18, 2020

I was lucky enough to have my story heard years ago. Now, it’s your turn. Proud of the women & men coming forward. You are heard. 💙 #SpeakingOut — The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 19, 2020

I’m disgusted by what I’m reading. Well done to those speaking out. I really hope we can make British wrestling a better place and keep everyone safe. This is a huge eye opener and let’s hope it will force a big change. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 18, 2020

I’m shocked and disgusted by what I am hearing accross the board, whether it’s friends, tag partners or anyone else and I am listening to everything. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 19, 2020

And just to add of course I don’t know the ins and outs out any claims being made about anyone unless there is clear proof. I’m reading for the first time like everyone else but I want wrestling to be a much safer place and I’m keeping up to date and speaking out the best I can. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 19, 2020

#SpeakingOut is hard to do and I applaud each and every one who shared their truth. We are survivors and there is strength in overcoming turmoil. I pray you all usher in a peace that surpasses all understanding! Much love 🤎 — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 19, 2020

It’s not about “cancelling” people. We just don’t want to be sexually assaulted, abused manipulated and violated for choosing to be in wrestling.#SpeakingOut — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) June 19, 2020