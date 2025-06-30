MVP Recalls Sudden Time Change To A Match He Had With Cody Rhodes, How They Handled It

In an interview with Marking Out (via Wrestling Inc), MVP spoke about a match he had with Cody Rhodes, which had the length changed multiple times. It went from 15 minutes to 12 minutes to other times. Eventually, MVP was told that the match needed to run for three segments, not two, when Rhodes was already in the ring.

He said: “One of my favorite stories…It was a match with me vs. Cody Rhodes. That day, they kept changing our time for the match. So we’re the main event of the NXT show. It’s live. Cody went out first. I just remember hearing [the ring announcer say] ‘Cody Rhodes!’ and then Laurinaitis says, ‘Hey kid, come here…I need two break spots.’ A segment is roughly 8 minutes, and then there’s two minutes of commercial time…We’re still working through those two minutes, so we went from two segments to three [roughly 28-minutes]. One break spot, I remember, was a Superplex, and the other I don’t remember what it was but I gave them two break spots. Cody’s clueless.”

He noted that he eventually had the referee go tell Rhodes what the plan was.

He added: From across the ring…I hear Cody go, ‘What the f***!’

Then, the winner was changed on the, thanks to a decision from Vince McMahon. MVP was told during the match.

He said: “We come back through the curtain, and Vince takes off the headset, and he’s laughing. That sh** was funny as hell to him. It was a game to him…but if we had f***ed that up, he wouldn’t have been laughing. It wouldn’t have been funny at all…If you want to be on live television, you have to learn to do it on the fly.“