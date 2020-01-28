MVP Discusses His Return at Royal Rumble With His Son In Attendance, Facing Rey Mysterio Again

WWE posted a video where MVP discusses his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. As previously reported, MVP is expected to make a few more appearances for WWE and wrestled Rey Mysterio on RAW. Highlights are below.

On returning to WWE with his son in attendance: “My little man was there, and now he’s a massive wrestling fan. And for him to be able to experience seeing daddy, as he calls it, daddy fight, in a WWE ring, and hear the MVP chants, for him to experience that.”

On facing Rey Mysterio on RAW: “My son’s favorite wrestler. A decade away, coming back, Monday Night RAW, there’s nothing like Monday Night RAW. It’s live, no safety net. You’re out there. But Rey Mysterio is without question, as legends go, you don’t get bigger than that. And I’ve wrestled Rey Mysterio so many times all around the world, just the honor, the privilege, it’s the WWE. So it’s a beautiful thing to come back here after all this time and get in the flow, right in the thick of things, and my son was watching tonight, and again, that just changes everything. He was watching daddy against Rey Mysterio. I know who he was rooting for.”

