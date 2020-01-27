wrestling / News
Note On MVP’s Status with WWE After Royal Rumble
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, MVP made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble last night, entering at #12 and getting eliminated almost right away by Brock Lesnar. He later posted to Instagram that he came back for his kid.
In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that MVP will not be back in WWE full-time, but he has agreed to appear for “a couple of nights.” So at the very least he will be on WWE TV again, even if it’s not for a long time.
