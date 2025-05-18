Myron Reed Reflects On Returning to MLW, Teases ‘Unfinished Business’

Myron Reed has returned to MLW, and he explained why in a new interview. The MLW star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In the Weeds about returning at Azteca Lucha, noting that he didn’t feel like he’d done everything he wanted to in the company.

“When they released me the first time, I felt like I didn’t accomplish everything I needed to accomplish there,” Reed said. “I felt there was a lot of unfinished business and a lot of big matches that didn’t happen that people wanted to see. I feel like I didn’t get to that point where I did enough. I just took some time, grew, became a better wrestler, and now is the time to strike and get back everything I said I would.”

Myron has yet to compete for the company since returning.